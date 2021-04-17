Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

