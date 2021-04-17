Mizuho Boosts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $28.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

