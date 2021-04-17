GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.55-0.59 for the period.

Separately, Gabelli reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $19.78 price objective on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $500.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $71.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $176,816.70. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $58,464.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $388,649. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.