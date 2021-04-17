GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.55-0.59 for the period.

Separately, Gabelli reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $19.78 price objective on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $500.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.64. GAMCO Investors has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.35 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $45,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,407.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,637 shares of company stock worth $388,649 in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

