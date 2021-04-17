Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $9.13 EPS

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.40 by ($9.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 105.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ SQBG opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Sequential Brands Group has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados.

