Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $9.13 EPS

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.40 by ($9.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 105.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%.
Shares of NASDAQ SQBG opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Sequential Brands Group has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.45.
Sequential Brands Group Company Profile
