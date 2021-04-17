Morgan Stanley Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $150.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.59 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 7,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

