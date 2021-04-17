Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Atlas has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Get Atlas alerts:

ATCO stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

ATCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.