Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 121,781 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

