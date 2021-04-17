ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASGN. Truist increased their target price on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

ASGN opened at $109.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ASGN has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $109.48.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

