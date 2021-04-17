MTY Food Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.40 million.
TSE:MTY opened at C$51.72 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$17.03 and a 12 month high of C$58.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.91.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
