MTY Food Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.40 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.79.

TSE:MTY opened at C$51.72 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$17.03 and a 12 month high of C$58.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.91.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

