Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Snap’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. Snap has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,848,323.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.