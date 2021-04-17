FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

FSV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of FSV opened at $164.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.95 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

