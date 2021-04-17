Cypress Capital Group Has $865,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

