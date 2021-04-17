Cypress Capital Group Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $79.02 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.