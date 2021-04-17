Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 816 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 429.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.