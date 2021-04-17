Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.2% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day moving average of $155.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

