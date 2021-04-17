AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 2,571 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $8,134,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

