CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

