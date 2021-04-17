Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

