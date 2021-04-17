UniCredit’s (UNCRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UNCRY stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $5.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

