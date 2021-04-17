Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 377,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

