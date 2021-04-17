Adam Tomasi Sells 20,000 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $2,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $2,435,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 57.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Allakos by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allakos by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $39,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

