Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $13,279,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $903,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $275.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.62. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Carvana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,807,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,457,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

