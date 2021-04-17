Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $820.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

