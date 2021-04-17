Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.20.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.