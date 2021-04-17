Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 3.4%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.44. 107,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,899,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIG. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Transocean by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 125,330 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Transocean by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 1,414,373 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after buying an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $15,211,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

