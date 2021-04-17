Oppenheimer Weighs in on Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.39, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.