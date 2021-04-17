Brokers Issue Forecasts for Overstock.com, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Overstock.com in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

OSTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $161,978.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 75.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 469.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.