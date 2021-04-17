Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,526 ($19.94) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.
TPK has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,497.50 ($19.56).
Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,561.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,372.75. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.39.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
