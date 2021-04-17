Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,526 ($19.94) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

TPK has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,497.50 ($19.56).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,561.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,372.75. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.39.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders purchased 284 shares of company stock worth $416,469 over the last three months.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

