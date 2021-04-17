Analysts Set Expectations for Toshiba Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Toshiba in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toshiba’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.15%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TOSYY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Toshiba in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Toshiba stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

