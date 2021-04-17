Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $62.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

