Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.94.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $141.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.95. Eaton has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Eaton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Eaton by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Eaton by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.