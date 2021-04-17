Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynga has been benefiting from strength in live services, product introductions and growth in international markets. Robust performance of five popular franchises — CSR Racing, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons! — is driving the company’s top line. Recent releases including Merge Magic! and Farmville 3 are expected to drive user growth. Moreover, acquisition of Peak and Rollic expands Zynga’s mobile-gaming portfolio, which will drive prospects in the long haul. However, Zynga is losing opportunities in the rapidly growing e-sports market to the likes of Take Two Interactive and Activision Blizzard. Moreover, stiff competition from the likes of EA, NetEase Games and SciGames Interactive is an overhang. Notably, Zynga's shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

Get Zynga alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.59.

Zynga stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,530.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,296,924 shares of company stock valued at $14,466,769 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after buying an additional 10,245,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after buying an additional 12,330,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,082,000 after buying an additional 1,367,876 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Zynga by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after buying an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zynga by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,750,000 after buying an additional 872,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.