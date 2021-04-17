Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.