Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1356 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.004.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE BBD opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.