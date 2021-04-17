Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.