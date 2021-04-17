Analysts Set SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) PT at $49.29

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,864,000 after purchasing an additional 375,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

