Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,980,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,014,000.

VEU traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.62. 2,179,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

