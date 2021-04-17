Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 4,244 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.30. 1,774,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

