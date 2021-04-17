Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $386,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.76.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.41. 8,269,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,592,364. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

