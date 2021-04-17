Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.77. 1,749,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,137. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.