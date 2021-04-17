Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.10.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.74. 3,508,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $347.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $196.82 and a one year high of $323.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.93.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

