TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TDPAY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.
About TOD’S
