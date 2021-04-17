TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TDPAY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

