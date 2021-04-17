Shawn Henry Sells 11,995 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $3,295,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $215.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of -448.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.00. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.19.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.