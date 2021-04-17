Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Gap Down to $20.59

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.59, but opened at $20.17. Oportun Financial shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on OPRT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $558.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

