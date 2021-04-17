Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,025,556.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $3,025,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Schrödinger stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 528,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after acquiring an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after acquiring an additional 254,327 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.