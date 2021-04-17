McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Up 5.8%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 56,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,276,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

MUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $546.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. Research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 344.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

