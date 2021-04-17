David E. Shaw Sells 45,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $3,522,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

