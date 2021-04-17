Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.53

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $10.20. Opera shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 1,647 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Opera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Opera by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Opera in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Opera by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

