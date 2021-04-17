51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Gap Up to $62.25

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.25, but opened at $65.29. 51job shares last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 70 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 506,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,402 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,239,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

