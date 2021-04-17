51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Gap Up to $62.25

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.25, but opened at $65.29. 51job shares last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 70 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 506,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,402 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,239,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

